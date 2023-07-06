Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .714 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 87 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .261 with 40 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 67th in batting average, 78th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 55 of 86 games this year (64.0%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (24.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 22.1% of his games in 2023 (19 of 86), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 45.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 51.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 17.4%.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.294
|AVG
|.227
|.359
|OBP
|.295
|.612
|SLG
|.411
|24
|XBH
|16
|15
|HR
|7
|43
|RBI
|28
|43/16
|K/BB
|52/17
|2
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.38).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (112 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.77, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
