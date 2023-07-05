On Wednesday, Robbie Grossman (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .228 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Grossman has recorded a hit in 38 of 63 games this year (60.3%), including nine multi-hit games (14.3%).

In 11.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Grossman has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this year (20 of 63), with two or more RBI nine times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 28 of 63 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .234 AVG .223 .306 OBP .302 .364 SLG .375 8 XBH 9 3 HR 4 20 RBI 14 29/13 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings