Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Mitch Garver (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double, a home run and four RBI) in his previous appearance against the Red Sox.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Red Sox Player Props
|Rangers vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rangers vs Red Sox
|Rangers vs Red Sox Odds
|Rangers vs Red Sox Prediction
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .256 with five doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Garver has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this year (37.5%), Garver has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year (nine of 24), with two or more runs three times (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|7
|.267
|AVG
|.227
|.333
|OBP
|.370
|.483
|SLG
|.409
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|6
|22/6
|K/BB
|7/5
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Bello (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.08 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty went seven innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.08, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.