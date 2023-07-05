On Wednesday, Mitch Garver (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double, a home run and four RBI) in his previous appearance against the Red Sox.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .256 with five doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Garver has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has homered in 12.5% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this year (37.5%), Garver has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year (nine of 24), with two or more runs three times (12.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 7 .267 AVG .227 .333 OBP .370 .483 SLG .409 7 XBH 2 3 HR 1 11 RBI 6 22/6 K/BB 7/5 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings