The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.545 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Monday at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski has eight doubles, a triple and 20 walks while hitting .304.

In 61.0% of his 41 games this season, Jankowski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 41 games this year.

Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (24.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (7.3%).

He has scored a run in 15 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 19 .305 AVG .304 .423 OBP .400 .373 SLG .411 4 XBH 5 0 HR 0 7 RBI 6 5/11 K/BB 16/9 7 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings