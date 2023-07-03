The Houston Astros (46-38) visit the Texas Rangers (50-34) at 2:05 PM ET on Monday.

The Rangers will give the ball to Martin Perez (7-3, 4.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Cristian Javier (7-1, 3.72 ERA).

Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.28 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (7-1, 3.72 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

Perez (7-3) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Detroit Tigers.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.28 and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .278 in 16 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Perez has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Martín Pérez vs. Astros

The Astros have scored 389 runs this season, which ranks 11th in MLB. They have 704 hits, 15th in baseball, with 98 home runs (13th in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Astros one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-19 with two home runs and two RBI in five innings.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.

Javier is looking to secure his ninth quality start of the year.

Javier will try to record his 15th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

The 26-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.72), 29th in WHIP (1.172), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

