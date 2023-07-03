On Monday, July 3, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (50-34) host Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (46-38) at Globe Life Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:05 PM ET.

The Astros are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rangers (-120). The total for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Martin Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.28 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (7-1, 3.72 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 32, or 61.5%, of the 52 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Rangers have a 29-19 record (winning 60.4% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (54.2%) in those games.

This year, the Astros have won nine of 18 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) Corey Seager 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Adolis García 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+120) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -144 - 1st

