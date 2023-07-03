The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.282 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Monday at 2:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Astros.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .351 with 23 doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

Seager is batting .421 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Seager has gotten a hit in 42 of 52 games this year (80.8%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (38.5%).

In 19.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has driven home a run in 26 games this season (50.0%), including more than one RBI in 21.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 22 games this year (42.3%), including 10 multi-run games (19.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 21 .392 AVG .295 .460 OBP .357 .692 SLG .489 22 XBH 11 7 HR 3 26 RBI 23 20/16 K/BB 21/9 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings