On Sunday, July 2, 2023, two of the league's best scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (second, 22.4 points per game) and Elena Delle Donne (seventh, 19.5) -- hit the court when the Dallas Wings (7-8) host the Washington Mystics (9-6) at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Wings vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-4.5) 164 -200 +170
BetMGM Wings (-4.5) 163.5 -185 +150
PointsBet Wings (-4.5) 164.5 -200 +150
Tipico Wings (-4.5) 164.5 -210 +165

Wings vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Wings are 6-8-0 ATS this season.
  • The Mystics have won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
  • Dallas has covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
  • Washington has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • A total of six out of the Wings' 14 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Mystics games have hit the over four out of 14 times this year.

