Travis Jankowski -- hitting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Shawn Dubin on the hill, on July 2 at 2:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Astros.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Shawn Dubin

Shawn Dubin TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .307 with eight doubles, a triple and 20 walks.

Jankowski has had a hit in 25 of 40 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits eight times (20.0%).

He has not gone deep in his 40 games this year.

Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (25.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (7.5%).

In 37.5% of his games this year (15 of 40), he has scored, and in five of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 19 .310 AVG .304 .429 OBP .400 .379 SLG .411 4 XBH 5 0 HR 0 7 RBI 6 5/11 K/BB 16/9 7 SB 3

