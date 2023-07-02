Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Astros on July 2, 2023
Player props are available for Marcus Semien and Kyle Tucker, among others, when the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rangers vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Andrew Heaney Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)
Heaney Stats
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (5-5) for his 16th start of the season.
- He has six quality starts in 15 chances this season.
- Heaney has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
Heaney Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 26
|5.2
|6
|6
|6
|5
|3
|at White Sox
|Jun. 19
|5.2
|5
|2
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 14
|3.2
|5
|1
|1
|5
|4
|at Rays
|Jun. 9
|5.0
|4
|4
|3
|5
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 3
|3.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|4
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Andrew Heaney's player props with BetMGM.
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 35 walks and 56 RBI (101 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He's slashed .287/.349/.460 on the season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 1
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 30
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 18 doubles, 20 home runs, 32 walks and 66 RBI (83 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He's slashed .262/.331/.508 so far this season.
- Garcia takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 28
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 27
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 84 hits with 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashed .286/.360/.469 on the year.
- Tucker hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .316 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 29
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|5
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 28
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 47 walks and 53 RBI (79 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .250/.350/.411 so far this year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 29
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|4
|6
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.