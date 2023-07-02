The Texas Rangers (50-33) and the Houston Astros (45-38) will clash on Sunday, July 2 at Globe Life Field, with Andrew Heaney getting the nod for the Rangers and Shawn Dubin taking the hill for the Astros. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:35 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +115. The total for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (5-5, 4.38 ERA) vs Dubin - HOU (0-0, 10.80 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 32, or 62.7%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 24-12 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Texas has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (52.2%) in those games.

The Astros have a mark of 2-5 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Astros had a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Adolis García 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Corey Seager 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Josh Jung 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -165 - 1st

