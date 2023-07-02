Sunday's WNBA slate includes Satou Sabally's Dallas Wings (7-8) hosting the Washington Mystics (9-6) at College Park Center. The game tips off at 3:00 PM ET.

In Dallas' last game, it defeated Phoenix 77-62. The Wings were led by Arike Ogunbowale, who finished with 23 points and four steals, and Natasha Howard, with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. With a final score of 94-89, Washington lost to Atlanta the last time out. Elena Delle Donne led the team (31 PTS, 68.4 FG%).

Wings vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-185 to win)

Wings (-185 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+150 to win)

Mystics (+150 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-4.5)

Wings (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ABC

Wings Season Stats

With 84 points per game on offense, the Wings rank fourth in the WNBA. On defense, they cede 83.8 points per contest, which ranks seventh in the league.

Dallas has been thriving when it comes to rebounding this season, ranking best in the WNBA in rebounds per game (38.7) and third-best in rebounds allowed per contest (33.7).

The Wings haven't produced many dimes this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA with 17.8 assists per contest.

Dallas ranks eighth in the WNBA with 13.4 turnovers per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with 14.4 forced turnovers per game.

The Wings rank sixth in the WNBA by making 7.1 three-pointers per contest, but they sport a 29.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks worst in the league.

Dallas is surrendering 7.4 treys per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing a 33.5% three-point percentage (fifth-ranked).

Wings Home/Away Splits

In the 2023 campaign, the Wings score 3.7 more points per home game on average than on the road (86 at home, 82.3 on the road), but are conceding 0.7 fewer points per home game compared to road games (83.4 at home, 84.1 on the road).

Dallas rebounds better at home than on the road (40.1 RPG at home, 37.4 on the road), and it holds its opponents to fewer boards in home games than in road games (32.4 at home, 34.9 on the road).

The Wings average 18 assists per game at home, 0.4 more than their average on the road in 2023 (17.6). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Dallas turn the ball over more at home (14.1 per game) than on the road (12.8). It's also forced more turnovers at home (14.6 per game) than on the road (14.3).

This year, the Wings are averaging seven made three-pointers per game at home and 7.1 on the road (shooting 29% from deep in home games compared to 29.4% on the road).

This year, Dallas is averaging 8 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 6.9 on the road (conceding 34.6% shooting from deep in home games compared to 32.5% on the road).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings are 6-4 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, the Wings have a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Dallas is 6-8-0 against the spread this year.

Dallas has won twice ATS (2-4) as a 4.5-point favorite or more this season.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wings a 64.9% chance to win.

