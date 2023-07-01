Tony Pollard: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Tony Pollard's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. Gametime is slated for 8:20 PM ET.
Tony Pollard Injury Status
Pollard is currently not on the injured list.
Tony Pollard 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|193 CAR, 1,007 YDS (5.2 YPC), 9 TD
|55 TAR, 39 REC, 371 YDS, 3 TD
Tony Pollard Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|209.80
|28
|8
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|203.88
|38
|8
|2023 ADP
|-
|17
|7
Tony Pollard 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|6
|8
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 2
|Bengals
|9
|43
|1
|4
|55
|0
|Week 3
|@Giants
|13
|105
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|8
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|8
|86
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Eagles
|11
|44
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|12
|83
|0
|2
|26
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|14
|131
|3
|1
|16
|0
|Week 10
|@Packers
|22
|115
|1
|3
|13
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|15
|80
|0
|6
|109
|2
|Week 12
|Giants
|18
|60
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|12
|91
|2
|2
|15
|0
|Week 14
|Texans
|10
|42
|1
|4
|20
|1
|Week 15
|@Jaguars
|19
|75
|0
|4
|31
|0
|Week 16
|Eagles
|9
|19
|0
|6
|61
|0
|Week 18
|@Commanders
|7
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Buccaneers
|15
|77
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Divisional
|@49ers
|6
|22
|0
|2
|11
|0
