Tony Pollard is +3000 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 15th-best in the league.

Tony Pollard 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +3000 15th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Tony Pollard Insights

Pollard accumulated 1,007 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground in addition to 371 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air during last year's campaign.

The Cowboys, who were third in the league in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 51.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.9% of the time.

Dallas ranked ninth in run offense (135.2 rushing yards per game) and 22nd in run defense (129.3 rushing yards allowed per game) last year.

All Cowboys Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Micah Parsons +15000 (31st in NFL) +600 (1st in NFL) Dak Prescott +1600 (6th in NFL) +6600 (34th in NFL) CeeDee Lamb +20000 (41st in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Tony Pollard +3000 (15th in NFL) Trevon Diggs +12500 (40th in NFL) Demarcus Lawrence +20000 (51st in NFL) Brandin Cooks +15000 (61st in NFL) Michael Gallup +25000 (112th in NFL)

