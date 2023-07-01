The over/under of 7.5 wins means the Texas Tech Red Raiders could have a strong showing in 2023.

Looking to place a futures bet on Texas Tech's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Texas Tech Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7.5 +120 -140 45.5%

Bet on Texas Tech's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Red Raiders' 2022 Performance

Texas Tech had the 22nd-best offense last season in terms of total yards (461.5 yards per game), but it ranked 24th-worst on the defensive side of the ball (425.5 yards allowed per game).

Texas Tech owned the 103rd-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (256.8 allowed per game), and it was more effective on offense, ranking 12th-best with 302.5 passing yards per game.

Last season Texas Tech won just once away from home and had a 6-1 record at home.

When favorites, the Raiders were 4-1. As underdogs, they were 4-4.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas Tech's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Donovan Smith QB 1,506 YDS (66.2%) / 12 TD / 8 INT

114 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 8.8 RUSH YPG Tahj Brooks RB 693 YDS / 7 TD / 53.3 YPG / 4.7 YPC

28 REC / 170 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 13.1 REC YPG SaRodorick Thompson RB 684 YDS / 7 TD / 52.6 YPG / 4.9 YPC

23 REC / 125 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.6 REC YPG Tyler Shough QB 1,310 YDS (59.9%) / 7 TD / 4 INT

269 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 20.7 RUSH YPG Krishon Merriweather LB 99 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK Kosi Eldridge DB 83 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT Dadrion Taylor DB 64 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 3 INT Tyree Wilson LB 55 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK

Red Raiders' Strength of Schedule

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last season (85), the Red Raiders have the fifth-hardest schedule in college football.

In terms of toughness, based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season, Texas Tech will be playing the 78th-ranked conference schedule this year.

Texas Tech will play 10 teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes four teams that put up nine or more victories and zero squads with three or fewer wins last season.

Texas Tech 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Wyoming September 2 - - 2 Oregon September 9 - - 3 Tarleton State September 16 - - 4 @ West Virginia September 23 - - 5 Houston September 30 - - 6 @ Baylor October 7 - - 7 Kansas State October 14 - - 8 @ BYU October 21 - - 10 TCU November 2 - - 11 @ Kansas November 11 - - 12 UCF November 18 - - 13 @ Texas November 24 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.