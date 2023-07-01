In terms of clinching the Sun Belt title in 2023, the Texas State Bobcats rank 12th in the conference, with +6600 odds. In the article below, we analyze the futures odds and other relevant data.

Texas State Sun Belt Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Sun Belt Conference Championship Odds: +6600 (Bet $10 to win $660)

+6600 (Bet $10 to win $660) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Texas State 2023 Schedule

Based on the team's opponents' combined win total last season (72), Texas State is playing the 60th-ranked schedule in college football. The Bobcats' schedule features games against teams with winning records in 2022, which includes versus teams with nine or more wins and against squads that tallied three or fewer wins.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Baylor September 2 1 - @ UTSA September 9 2 - Jackson State September 16 3 - Nevada September 23 4 - @ Southern Miss September 30 5 - @ Louisiana October 7 6 - UL Monroe October 14 7 - Troy October 28 9 - Georgia Southern November 4 10 - @ Coastal Carolina November 11 11 - @ Arkansas State November 18 12 - South Alabama November 25 13 -

