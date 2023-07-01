Odds to Win 2023 Sun Belt Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights
At +300 and +325, respectively, Troy and South Alabama are the two favorites to win the Sun Belt in 2023. Prior to placing a bet on the Sun Belt winner, let's take a look at the full list of contenders along with their odds.
Want to place a futures bet on the Sun Belt winner? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Odds to Win the Sun Belt
|Team
|Odds to Win Sun Belt
|Troy
|+300
|South Alabama
|+325
|Coastal Carolina
|+500
|Marshall
|+700
|Louisiana
|+800
|UL Monroe
|+800
|Appalachian State
|+850
|Georgia Southern
|+2000
|Georgia State
|+3500
|Southern Miss
|+4000
|Arkansas State
|+5000
|Texas State
|+6600
|Old Dominion
|+8000
Bet on college football futures now at BetMGM!
Sun Belt Upcoming Games
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
- Rhode Island Rams at Georgia State Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on ESPN+
- Arkansas State Red Wolves at Oklahoma Sooners 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN
- Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Appalachian State Mountaineers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+
- Albany (NY) Great Danes at Marshall Thundering Herd 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+
- Citadel Bulldogs at Georgia Southern Eagles 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+
- Bucknell Bison at James Madison Dukes 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+
- Texas State Bobcats at Baylor Bears 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+
- Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Troy Trojans 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+
- Alcorn State Braves at Southern Miss Golden Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+
- Army Black Knights at UL Monroe Warhawks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on NFL Network
- Northwestern State Demons at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+
- Old Dominion Monarchs at Virginia Tech Hokies 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ACC Network
- South Alabama Jaguars at Tulane Green Wave 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPNU
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at UCLA Bruins 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.