A conference title is predicted from the Sam Houston Bearkats in 2023, based on their CUSA-high season win total over/under of four.

Sam Houston Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
4 -110 -115 52.4%

Bearkats' 2022 Performance

  • From an offensive standpoint, Sam Houston ranked 92nd in FBS with 330.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 44th in total defense (349.7 yards allowed per contest).
  • Sam Houston ranked 104th in pass offense (169.3 passing yards per game) and 92nd in pass defense (240.7 passing yards allowed per game) last season.
  • Sam Houston won just one game at home last year, but three away from home.
  • When favored the Bearkats picked up just two wins (2-3). And they won one game as underdogs (1-1).

Sam Houston's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Keegan Shoemaker QB 1,132 YDS (46.3%) / 6 TD / 5 INT
245 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 27.2 RUSH YPG
Zach Hrbacek RB 495 YDS / 3 TD / 55.0 YPG / 5.8 YPC
Cody Chrest WR 36 REC / 548 YDS / 2 TD / 60.9 YPG
Dezmon Jackson RB 345 YDS / 2 TD / 38.3 YPG / 3.5 YPC
Kavian Gaither LB 0 TKL / 0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 1 INT
Da'Veawn Armstead DB 0 TKL / 0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT
Caleb Weaver DB 0 TKL / 0 TFL / 1.5 SACK
B.J. Foster DB 0 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT

Bearkats' Strength of Schedule

  • Sam Houston's schedule features games against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 ( against teams with nine or more victories and against squads that had three or fewer wins).

Sam Houston 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 @ BYU September 2 - -
2 Air Force September 9 - -
4 @ Houston September 23 - -
5 Jacksonville State September 28 - -
6 @ Liberty October 5 - -
7 @ New Mexico State October 11 - -
8 Florida International October 18 - -
9 UTEP October 25 - -
10 Kennesaw State November 4 - -
11 @ Louisiana Tech November 11 - -
12 @ Western Kentucky November 18 - -
13 Middle Tennessee November 25 - -

