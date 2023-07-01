2023 Sam Houston Football Odds to Win Conference USA Championship & National Title
Get all of the statistics you need to know about the Sam Houston Bearkats' chances of clinching the 2023 CUSA championship in the article below.
Sam Houston Conference USA and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
- Conference USA Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Sam Houston 2023 Schedule
The Bearkats have games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2022, including teams that notched nine or more wins and with fewer than four wins last year.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|@ BYU
|September 2
|1
|-
|Air Force
|September 9
|2
|-
|@ Houston
|September 23
|4
|-
|Jacksonville State
|September 28
|5
|-
|@ Liberty
|October 5
|6
|-
|@ New Mexico State
|October 11
|7
|-
|Florida International
|October 18
|8
|-
|UTEP
|October 25
|9
|-
|Kennesaw State
|November 4
|10
|-
|@ Louisiana Tech
|November 11
|11
|-
|@ Western Kentucky
|November 18
|12
|-
|Middle Tennessee
|November 25
|13
|-
