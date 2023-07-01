Saturday's game features the Texas Rangers (49-33) and the Houston Astros (45-37) clashing at Globe Life Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on July 1.

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) for the Rangers and Hunter Brown (6-4) for the Astros.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 4-4-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have won 31 out of the 50 games, or 62%, in which they've been favored.

This season Texas has won 24 of its 36 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

No team has scored more than the 486 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers' 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule