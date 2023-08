The North Texas Mean Green's college football schedule for 2023 includes an attractive matchup versus Tulane on October 21 -- see below for more.

Watch college football this season on Fubo!

North Texas 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel Cal September 2 | 4:00 PM ET - ESPNU @ Florida International September 9 | 6:30 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Louisiana Tech September 16 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Abilene Christian (FCS) September 30 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Navy October 7 | 3:30 PM ET - CBS Sports Network Temple October 14 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Tulane October 21 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Memphis October 28 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA UTSA November 4 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ SMU November 10 | 9:00 PM ET - ESPN2 @ Tulsa November 18 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA UAB November 25 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN Networks

Get your college football fix this season on ESPN+!