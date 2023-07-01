The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Noah Igbinoghene and the Dallas Cowboys opening the year with a game versus the New York Giants at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.

Noah Igbinoghene Injury Status

Igbinoghene is currently not on the injury report.

Is Igbinoghene your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Noah Igbinoghene 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 10 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Rep Igbinoghene and the Dallas Cowboys with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Cowboys Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Noah Igbinoghene 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 5 @Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 0.0 0.0 0 0 2 Week 7 Steelers 0.0 0.0 4 1 1 Week 8 @Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 @Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.