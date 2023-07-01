Luke Schoonmaker: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
In Week 3 of the 2023 season, Luke Schoonmaker and the Dallas Cowboys will play the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Schoonmaker's stats, here is everything you need to know.
Luke Schoonmaker Injury Status
Schoonmaker is currently listed as active.
Luke Schoonmaker 2023 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|1 TAR, 1 REC, 1 YDS, 1 TD
Luke Schoonmaker Fantasy Insights
- In Week 2 against the New York Jets, Schoonmaker posted 6.1 fantasy points, tallying one reception on one target for one yard and one TD.
Other Cowboys Players
Luke Schoonmaker 2023 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Jets
|1
|1
|1
|1
