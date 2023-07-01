KaVontae Turpin is ready to take the field on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET, when the Dallas Cowboys clash with the New York Giants in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

KaVontae Turpin Injury Status

Turpin is currently listed as active.

Is Turpin your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

KaVontae Turpin 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 2 TAR, 1 REC, 9 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Turpin and the Dallas Cowboys with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

KaVontae Turpin Fantasy Insights

Other Cowboys Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

KaVontae Turpin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Bengals 0 0 0 Week 6 @Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Lions 0 0 0 Week 8 Bears 0 0 0 Week 10 @Packers 1 1 9 0 Divisional @49ers 1 1 8 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.