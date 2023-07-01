Jalen Tolbert: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Jalen Tolbert and the Dallas Cowboys opening the year with a contest against the New York Giants at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.
Jalen Tolbert Injury Status
Tolbert is currently not listed as injured.
Jalen Tolbert 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|3 TAR, 2 REC, 12 YDS, 0 TD
Jalen Tolbert Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|1.20
|537
|203
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|21.59
|382
|144
|2023 ADP
|-
|362
|125
Other Cowboys Players
Jalen Tolbert 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Giants
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|1
|1
|8
|0
