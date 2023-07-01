Jake Ferguson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Jake Ferguson's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. Gametime is slated for 8:20 PM ET.
Jake Ferguson Injury Status
Ferguson is currently not on the injured list.
Jake Ferguson 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|22 TAR, 19 REC, 174 YDS, 2 TD
Jake Ferguson Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|29.40
|312
|50
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|61.33
|239
|30
|2023 ADP
|-
|219
|27
Jake Ferguson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Giants
|3
|2
|13
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|@Eagles
|6
|4
|40
|1
|Week 7
|Lions
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|2
|2
|15
|0
|Week 12
|Giants
|3
|3
|57
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|2
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 16
|Eagles
|1
|1
|24
|0
|Week 17
|@Titans
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 18
|@Commanders
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Wild Card
|@Buccaneers
|1
|1
|34
|0
