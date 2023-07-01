The Incarnate Word Cardinals play UTEP on September 2, a highlight of their 2023 college football schedule. For the full slate, see below.

Incarnate Word 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel
@ UTEP (FBS) September 2 | 9:00 PM ET - ESPN+
@ Northern Colorado September 9 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+
@ Abilene Christian September 16 | 8:00 PM ET - ESPN+
North American September 23 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+
SE Louisiana October 7 | 5:00 PM ET - ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce October 14 | 5:00 PM ET - ESPN+
@ McNeese October 21 | 8:00 PM ET - ESPN+
@ Lamar October 28 | 4:00 PM ET - ESPN+
Nicholls State November 4 | 4:00 PM ET - ESPN+
Northwestern State November 11 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+
@ Houston Christian November 18 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+

