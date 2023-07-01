The Houston Cougars are +20000 to win the Big 12 in 2023, as they carry the 12th-ranked odds in the conference. They also have +50000 odds to take home the CFP National Championship. We have more details on futures odds, along with the important statistics you need to know, in the piece below.

Houston Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000)

+50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000) Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +20000 (Bet $10 to win $2000)

+20000 (Bet $10 to win $2000) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Houston 2023 Schedule

Taking into account its opponents' combined win total last season (87), Houston will have the second-hardest schedule in college football. The Cougars will suit up for nine games in 2023 against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 (five of those teams won nine or more games and zero of them picked up fewer than four wins).

Opponent Date Week Result UTSA September 2 1 - @ Rice September 9 2 - TCU September 16 3 - Sam Houston September 23 4 - @ Texas Tech September 30 5 - West Virginia October 12 7 - Texas October 21 8 - @ Kansas State October 28 9 - @ Baylor November 4 10 - Cincinnati November 11 11 - Oklahoma State November 18 12 - @ UCF November 25 13 -

