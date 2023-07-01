France Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
France enters the 2023 Women's World Cup as the favorite to finish first in its group (-200), and has the fifth-best odds to win the tournament (+750).
Bet on who will win the Women's World Cup and more at Draftkings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
France: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+750
|5
|1
|Odds to Win Group F
|-200
|7
|1
France: Last World Cup Performance
At the last World Cup, Wendie Renard was the team's top scorer with four goals. Also in that tournament, Valerie Gauvin chipped in with two goals.
Bet on France to win the Women's World Cup & more on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
France: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Jamaica
|July 23
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Brazil
|July 29
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Panama
|August 2
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
France Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Wendie Renard
|32
|3
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Eve Perisset
|28
|22
|-
|Selma Bacha
|22
|13
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Aissatou Tounkara
|28
|5
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Estelle Cascarino
|26
|19
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Elisa De Almeida
|25
|22
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Maelle Lakrar
|23
|-
|Montpellier HSC (France)
|Sakina Karchaoui
|27
|7
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Solene Durand
|28
|1
|EA Guingamp (France)
|Pauline Peyraud-Magnin
|31
|21
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Constance Picaud
|25
|-
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Mylene Chavas
|25
|1
|Girondins Bordeaux (France)
|Vicki Becho
|19
|-
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Oriane Jean-Francois
|21
|18
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Laurina Fazer
|19
|-
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Kenza Dali
|31
|15
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Kadidiatou Diani
|28
|11
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Sandie Toletti
|27
|6
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Grace Geyoro
|26
|8
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Clara Mateo
|25
|10
|Paris FC (France)
|Amandine Henry
|33
|6
|Angel City FC (United States)
|Eugenie Le Sommer
|34
|9
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Lea Le Garrec
|30
|5
|FC Fleury (France)
|Viviane Asseyi
|29
|18
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Amel Majri
|30
|10
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Naomie Feller
|21
|-
|Real Madrid (Spain)
Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.