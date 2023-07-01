Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .725 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .320 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.

In 41 of 63 games this year (65.1%) Duran has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (36.5%).

He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 63), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has driven home a run in 21 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.5%.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 27 .377 AVG .257 .423 OBP .291 .675 SLG .429 16 XBH 11 9 HR 3 22 RBI 12 27/9 K/BB 31/1 1 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings