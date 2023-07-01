At +1600, Dak Prescott has the sixth-best odds in the NFL to bring home the 2023 MVP award. He has two different prop bets available in all, so there are plenty of options. See his complete list of odds later in this piece.

Want to bet on Dak Prescott? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dak Prescott 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +1600 6th Bet $100 to win $1,600 Off. POY +6600 34th Bet $100 to win $6,600

Dak Prescott Insights

Last year Prescott collected 2,860 yards passing (238.3 per game), going 261-for-394 (66.2%) with 23 TDs and 15 INTs.

He also carried the ball 45 times for 182 yards and one touchdown, picking up 15.2 yards per game.

The Cowboys threw the football on 51.1% of their plays from scrimmage last season while running the ball 48.9% of the time. Their offense was third in the league in points scored.

Dallas averaged 219.8 passing yards per game on offense last season (14th in the NFL), and it ranked eighth on the other side of the ball with 200.9 passing yards allowed per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Cowboys Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Micah Parsons +15000 (31st in NFL) +600 (1st in NFL) Dak Prescott +1600 (6th in NFL) +6600 (34th in NFL) CeeDee Lamb +20000 (41st in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Tony Pollard +3000 (15th in NFL) Trevon Diggs +12500 (40th in NFL) Demarcus Lawrence +20000 (51st in NFL) Brandin Cooks +15000 (61st in NFL) Michael Gallup +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.