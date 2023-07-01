Player props are listed for Nico Hoerner and Jose Ramirez, among others, when the Chicago Cubs host the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Stroman Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman (9-5) for his 18th start of the season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

Stroman has 15 starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 6 innings per outing.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.47 ERA ranks third, 1.078 WHIP ranks 15th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd.

Stroman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Jun. 25 3.1 8 6 3 2 1 at Pirates Jun. 20 7.0 5 0 0 5 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 6.0 4 2 2 5 2 at Giants Jun. 9 6.2 6 2 2 5 4 at Padres Jun. 4 6.0 4 1 0 6 3

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 42 RBI (88 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .290/.338/.406 on the year.

Hoerner will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .302 with three doubles, two triples, a home run, a walk and nine RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 30 3-for-4 1 0 2 3 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 80 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 39 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .264/.352/.413 slash line so far this year.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 88 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .291/.362/.517 so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-3 3 1 5 6 1 at Royals Jun. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 84 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 37 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.338/.348 so far this season.

Kwan heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with two walks.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

