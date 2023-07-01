Chet Holmgren's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award are +700. For more stats and information on this Oklahoma City Thunder player, see below.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Chet Holmgren DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +700 (3rd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $700)

ROY Odds: -125 (1st in NBA, Bet $125 to win $100)

Think Chet Holmgren will win Defensive Player of the Year? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Chet Holmgren 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Points 16.9 423 Rebounds 8.0 200 Assists 2.4 59 Steals 0.8 21 Blocks 2.8 71 FG% 52.1% 152-for-292 3P% 37.3% 38-for-102

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Chet Holmgren's Next Game

Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSOK, SportsNet LA

BSOK, SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.