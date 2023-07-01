In terms of odds to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award for 2023-24, the Oklahoma City Thunder's Cason Wallace is currently +25000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.

Cason Wallace ROY Odds

ROY Odds: +25000 (17th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Cason Wallace 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Points 7.2 179 Rebounds 2.2 56 Assists 1.4 35 Steals 0.6 14 Blocks 0.4 11 FG% 57.9% 70-for-121 3P% 50.0% 27-for-54

Cason Wallace's Next Game

Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder

Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSOK, KTLA

