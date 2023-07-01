At +2000, the Baylor Bears sport the fifth-ranked odds in the conference to win the Big 12 in 2023. Additionally they have +20000 odds to win the College Football Playoff title. Dig into the odds and other data below before placing a futures wager.

Baylor Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +20000 (Bet $10 to win $2000)

+20000 (Bet $10 to win $2000) Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200)

+2000 (Bet $10 to win $200) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Baylor 2023 Schedule

Baylor will have to deal with the 10th-hardest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last year (83). The Bears have eight games scheduled against teams that earned winning records in 2022, including five teams that compiled nine or more wins and zero with fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result Texas State September 2 1 - Utah September 9 2 - LIU Post September 16 3 - Texas September 23 4 - @ UCF September 30 5 - Texas Tech October 7 6 - @ Cincinnati October 21 8 - Iowa State October 28 9 - Houston November 4 10 - @ Kansas State November 11 11 - @ TCU November 18 12 - West Virginia November 25 13 -

