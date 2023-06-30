Travis Jankowski and his .514 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (105 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros and Ronel Blanco on June 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

Ronel Blanco TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski has eight doubles, a triple and 19 walks while hitting .299.

Jankowski has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has not homered in his 38 games this season.

Jankowski has driven in a run in nine games this season (23.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.9%).

He has scored in 14 games this season (36.8%), including five multi-run games (13.2%).

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .294 AVG .304 .419 OBP .400 .373 SLG .411 4 XBH 5 0 HR 0 6 RBI 6 4/10 K/BB 16/9 5 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings