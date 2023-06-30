Friday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (49-32) matching up with the Houston Astros (44-37) at 8:05 PM ET (on June 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 win for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-3) to the mound, while Ronel Blanco (1-0) will take the ball for the Astros.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 4, Astros 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 31, or 63.3%, of the 49 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Texas has won 14 of its 17 games, or 82.4%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas leads MLB with 483 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule