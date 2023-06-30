Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mitch Garver -- with a slugging percentage of .256 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the hill, on June 30 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .244 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- Garver has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 22 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In eight games this year, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight of 22 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|6
|.276
|AVG
|.150
|.344
|OBP
|.261
|.500
|SLG
|.150
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|2
|20/6
|K/BB
|7/3
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros will send Blanco (1-0) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.63 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 4.63 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.