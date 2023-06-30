Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the hill, on June 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Tigers.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .345 with 22 doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

In 39 of 49 games this year (79.6%) Seager has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (36.7%).

In 20.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has picked up an RBI in 51.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 22.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season (42.9%), including nine multi-run games (18.4%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 21 .385 AVG .295 .452 OBP .357 .706 SLG .489 21 XBH 11 7 HR 3 25 RBI 23 18/14 K/BB 21/9 1 SB 0

