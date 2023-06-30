Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .698 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the hill, on June 30 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas in total hits (81) this season while batting .263 with 36 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 69th and he is 17th in slugging.
- Garcia enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .273 with three homers.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 51 of 80 games this season (63.8%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (23.8%).
- In 17 games this season, he has gone deep (21.3%, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Garcia has an RBI in 36 of 80 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this year (51.3%), including 14 games with multiple runs (17.5%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.301
|AVG
|.226
|.374
|OBP
|.293
|.621
|SLG
|.400
|21
|XBH
|15
|14
|HR
|6
|40
|RBI
|26
|38/16
|K/BB
|51/16
|2
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.57 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- Blanco (1-0) takes the mound for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.63 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 4.63 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing batters.
