The Texas Rangers (49-31) will look for another big outing from a hitter on a roll against the Detroit Tigers (34-45) on Thursday at 2:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field. Adolis Garcia is currently on a three-game homer streak.

The probable pitchers are Jon Gray (6-3) for the Rangers and Reese Olson (1-2) for the Tigers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-3, 2.89 ERA) vs Olson - DET (1-2, 4.74 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

Gray (6-3) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.89, a 2.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.037 in 14 games this season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 14 starts this season.

Gray has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

The Tigers are sending Olson (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 24 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 23-year-old has amassed a 4.74 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings during five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.

Olson has registered one quality start this season.

Olson will look to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 frames per outing).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.