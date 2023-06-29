Marcus Semien will lead the way for the Texas Rangers (49-31) on Thursday, June 29, when they battle Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (34-45) at Globe Life Field at 2:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Tigers have +200 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (6-3, 2.89 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (1-2, 4.74 ERA)

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 48 times and won 31, or 64.6%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 4-1 (winning 80% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Tigers have won in 26, or 38.2%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -155 - 1st

