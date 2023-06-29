Rangers vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 29
Thursday's game between the Texas Rangers (49-31) and the Detroit Tigers (34-45) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:05 PM on June 29.
The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (6-3) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (1-2).
Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Tigers Player Props
Rangers Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 48 times and won 31, or 64.6%, of those games.
- Texas has entered five games this season favored by -250 or more and is 4-1 in those contests.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored the most runs (478) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 24
|@ Yankees
|L 1-0
|Jon Gray vs Luis Severino
|June 25
|@ Yankees
|L 5-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Gerrit Cole
|June 26
|Tigers
|L 7-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Matthew Boyd
|June 27
|Tigers
|W 8-3
|Martín Pérez vs Matt Manning
|June 28
|Tigers
|W 10-2
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
|June 29
|Tigers
|-
|Jon Gray vs Reese Olson
|June 30
|Astros
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Ronel Blanco
|July 1
|Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Hunter Brown
|July 2
|Astros
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Framber Valdez
|July 3
|Astros
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Cristian Javier
|July 4
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Jon Gray vs TBA
