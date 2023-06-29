On Thursday, Nate Lowe (.479 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 87 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .374.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.

Lowe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 during his last outings.

Lowe has had a hit in 61 of 79 games this season (77.2%), including multiple hits 21 times (26.6%).

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.1%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 40.5% of his games this season, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (10.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .298 AVG .263 .389 OBP .360 .490 SLG .375 17 XBH 13 6 HR 2 25 RBI 17 38/22 K/BB 39/24 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings