Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran and his .805 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Tigers.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .322 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 10 walks.
- Duran is batting .400 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Duran has recorded a hit in 40 of 61 games this season (65.6%), including 22 multi-hit games (36.1%).
- In 11 games this season, he has homered (18.0%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Duran has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this season (20 of 61), with two or more RBI 11 times (18.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44.3% of his games this year (27 of 61), with two or more runs five times (8.2%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|27
|.387
|AVG
|.257
|.435
|OBP
|.291
|.679
|SLG
|.429
|15
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|12
|25/9
|K/BB
|31/1
|1
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 99 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Tigers are sending Olson (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.74, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
