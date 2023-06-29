Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Adolis Garcia (.732 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Tigers.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 80 hits, which leads Texas hitters this season, while batting .264 with 36 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 50 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has homered in 21.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 45.6% of his games this season, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (20.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.304
|AVG
|.226
|.379
|OBP
|.293
|.635
|SLG
|.400
|21
|XBH
|15
|14
|HR
|6
|40
|RBI
|26
|37/16
|K/BB
|51/16
|2
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (99 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Tigers will send Olson (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed a 4.74 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
