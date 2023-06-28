You can see player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Spencer Torkelson and others on the Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers ahead of their matchup at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream:

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Dunning Stats

The Rangers' Dane Dunning (6-1) will make his 10th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Dunning will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jun. 23 7.0 5 2 2 2 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 6.0 6 2 2 3 1 vs. Angels Jun. 12 5.0 6 4 4 3 5 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 5.2 7 4 4 1 2 at Tigers May. 31 5.0 7 3 3 6 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has collected 95 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.343/.461 so far this year.

Semien has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Yankees Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 24 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 77 hits with 15 doubles, 19 home runs, 32 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .258/.331/.500 slash line on the year.

Garcia has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with three home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 27 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Yankees Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 64 hits with 17 doubles, nine home runs, 31 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .218/.297/.369 on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 12 walks and 38 RBI (66 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashing .226/.264/.332 so far this season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

