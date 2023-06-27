Take a look at the injury report for the Dallas Wings (6-8), which currently has two players listed, as the Wings prepare for their matchup against the Phoenix Mercury (2-10) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, June 27 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Wings lost their last outing 93-83 against the Sparks on Sunday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Shey Peddy Out Achilles 5.3 1 2.3 Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Wings vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and BSSWX

CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and BSSWX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally leads her team in rebounds per game (9.9), and also posts 18.6 points and 3.3 assists. Defensively, she posts 1.6 steals (eighth in the league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Natasha Howard is putting up 16.6 points, 1.4 assists and 7.6 rebounds per contest.

Kalani Brown posts 8.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 54% from the floor.

Veronica Burton averages 3.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. At the other end, she posts 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Wings vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -3.5 167.5

