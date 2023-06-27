The Texas Rangers and Robbie Grossman (.290 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .223 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Grossman has had a hit in 37 of 61 games this year (60.7%), including multiple hits eight times (13.1%).

He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (11.5%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Grossman has driven home a run in 18 games this year (29.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 45.9% of his games this year (28 of 61), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .243 AVG .204 .319 OBP .287 .379 SLG .352 8 XBH 8 3 HR 4 19 RBI 13 29/13 K/BB 32/11 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings