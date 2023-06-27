The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Tigers.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.368) this season, fueled by 84 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 76.6% of his 77 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.0% of those games.

Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (10.4%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven home a run in 31 games this year (40.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 49.4% of his games this year (38 of 77), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (13.0%) he has scored more than once.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .292 AVG .263 .376 OBP .360 .493 SLG .375 17 XBH 13 6 HR 2 24 RBI 17 37/19 K/BB 39/24 0 SB 0

